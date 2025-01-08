(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Civil Society's forum, Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) is very much likely to be shaped as a formal registered indigenous political party of Azad Jammu Kashmir, highly informed sources said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Civil Society's forum, Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) is very much likely to be shaped as a formal registered indigenous political party of Azad Jammu Kashmir, highly informed sources said.

The recent reported decision to make the J & K Joint Awami Action Committee, a political party in Azad Jammu Kashmir, has reportedly created a rush in interaction/liaison among stakeholders, causing alleged internal upheaval in the political parties of Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the sources.

After reported detailed consideration, the leaders of the Joint Awami Action Committee of Azad Jammu Kashmir have principally decided to turn the Joint Awami Action Committee into a formal political party, and in this regard, authors of the idea have started establishing liaison with the members of the Action Committee across Azad Jammu Kashmir besides the workers of other political parties of the state.

Official sources close to the JAAC revealed that various seasoned political and non-political personalities of Azad Jammu Kashmir have allegedly assured them of sponsorship besides to categorically supporting the idea to make the Joint Awami Action Committee a formal registered political party of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A local leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee told APP that the homework has been completed in this regard. "The JAAC has also reportedly decided in principle to field its candidates in the upcoming Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly election, due for next year, 2026.

The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee leader said in response to a question that the leaders and candidates of various political parties have contacted the Joint Awami Action Committee Supreme leadership to materialize the proposal of shaping JAAC, a formal political party of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Accordingly, the JAAC is proposed to field its candidates in all electoral Constituencies by securing required support from the political parties for its nominated candidates in the State Legislative Assembly elections, the sources added.