UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed Hurriyat Leader Ashraf Sehrai Dies At Jammu Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:08 PM

Jailed Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies at Jammu hospital

Mohammad Ashraf Khan, aka Sehrai, chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and a lifetime aide of Syed Ali Geelani, died at a hospital in Jammu where he was in detention for the past year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Mohammad Ashraf Khan, aka Sehrai, chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and a lifetime aide of Syed Ali Geelani, died at a hospital in Jammu where he was in detention for the past year.

Booked under draconian Public Safety Act, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu on July 12, 2020. His condition deteriorated in jail and was shifted, yesterday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration.

His family members were kept unaware of his health condition. He was nearly 80 years old.

He all along his life worked as a lieutenant of Syed Ali Gilani, and was a member of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a hardcore freedom fighter and had allowed his son Junaid Sehrai to join the ranks of armed struggle. Junaid was martyred on May 19, 2020 in Srinagar.

The detainees are systematically killed in jails by not providing them medical care, proper food, appropriate atmosphere besides being subjected to torture.

Related Topics

Jail Died Jammu Srinagar May July 2020 Family Media All From

Recent Stories

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

18 minutes ago

Punjab Law dept releases grant-in-aid to various b ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

3 minutes ago

450 refugees rescued in Italy, including 180 child ..

3 minutes ago

76 per cent wheat procurement completes: minister

3 minutes ago

Indonesia's economic growth recorded at negative 0 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.