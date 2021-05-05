Jailed Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies at Jammu hospital

Mohammad Ashraf Khan, aka Sehrai, chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and a lifetime aide of Syed Ali Geelani, died at a hospital in Jammu where he was in detention for the past year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Mohammad Ashraf Khan, aka Sehrai, chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and a lifetime aide of Syed Ali Geelani, died at a hospital in Jammu where he was in detention for the past year.

Booked under draconian Public Safety Act, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu on July 12, 2020. His condition deteriorated in jail and was shifted, yesterday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration.

His family members were kept unaware of his health condition. He was nearly 80 years old.

He all along his life worked as a lieutenant of Syed Ali Gilani, and was a member of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a hardcore freedom fighter and had allowed his son Junaid Sehrai to join the ranks of armed struggle. Junaid was martyred on May 19, 2020 in Srinagar.

The detainees are systematically killed in jails by not providing them medical care, proper food, appropriate atmosphere besides being subjected to torture.