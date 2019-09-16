UrduPoint.com
Jamaat-e-Islam LOK Leader Dies In Jammu

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:53 AM

Jamaat-e-Islam LOK leader dies in Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, prominent leader of Jamaat-e-Islami from Jammu region, Master Ghulam Nabi Gundana died in Ludhiana, the Indian state of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):In occupied Kashmir, prominent leader of Jamaat-e-Islami from Jammu region, Master Ghulam Nabi Gundana died in Ludhiana, the Indian state of Punjab.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Gundana, 89, was ailing for the past some time and he breathed his last in Ludhiana, yesterday. His body was brought by the family at his house in Jamia Masjid Mohalla of Kishtwar. Gundana's property was seized and his bank accounts were attached in Jammu after India imposed ban on Jamaat-e-Islami occupied Kashmir.

The funeral prayers of Master Ghulam Nabi Gundana were scheduled to be offered at Choughan ground, Kishtwar, today, where large gathering was expected.

However, the occupational authorities further tightened curfew and other restrictions to prevent people from participating in his funeral.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana while talking to media confirmed that curfew would remain imposed in Kishtwar as people decided to hold his funeral prayers at Choughan ground. He said that only his relatives would be allowed to attend burial of Gundana.

The deceased was an active member of Jamaat and continued his services at several positions. He had joined Hurriyat Conference in 1990. Because of pro-freedom activities, the authorities had filed eight FIRs against him at Kishtwar police station.

More Stories From Kashmir

