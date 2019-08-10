UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

James Shera Writes Letter To Britis Prime Minister About Latest Troubling Developments In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:57 PM

James Shera writes letter to Britis Prime Minister about latest troubling developments in Indian occupied Kashmir

United Kingdom's (UK) Christian community leader James Shera has voiced deep concern over the latest interlinked troubling developments in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), besides using of cluster ammunition against innocent Kashmiris by brutal Indian occupation forces

LONDOND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :United Kingdom's (UK) Christian community leader James Shera has voiced deep concern over the latest interlinked troubling developments in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), besides using of cluster ammunition against innocent Kashmiris by brutal Indian occupation forces.

James Shera, in a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said, "We are deeply concerned at several interlinked troubling recent developments in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir." He said, "We have noted increased ceasefire violations across Line of Control, additional deployment of 38,000 troops, heightened state-sponsored repression against the defenceless Kashmiris, and reports regarding attempts to abrogate articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian Constitution, which define the residents of IoK and limit subjects like property ownership and state citizenship to the indigenous Kashmiris of the area.

"By abolishing Article -35, India plans to change the demographic structure of IoK. According to the Kashmiris in IoK, India has been systematically trying to alter the demography with ulterior motives.

"This would be a blatant violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir dispute and would seriously jeopardise regional peace and security," Shera remarked.

He further said that reportedly, there had been wide-spread anxiety and fear in the IoK.

"Hindu pilgrims for Amaranth Yatara, tourists and students have been advised to leave the IoK forthwith, which suggests that PM Modi led BJP government is up to something drastic," James Shera said.

The UK Christian community leader said political parties in the IoK had voiced their serious concern and expressed strong opposition to any legal or administrative measures aimed at changing the "special status" of the IoK.

James Shera said the Indian government had failed to clarify its position behind these extraordinary measures, adding the Indian government had also not taken any measures to calm down the situation.

He further said reportedly, in addition to the ceasefire violations across the LoC, in the latest provocation, Indian army had used cluster ammunition against civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of two civilians including a four-year child and a dozen injuries which was a highly condemnable act.

James Shera said, "No excuse or pretext justifies use of cluster bomb or ammunition. It violated international law and was in contravention of the relevant convention." The UK Christian community leader said the P-5 countries had a responsibility and vital stakes in regional peace and security.

"As a P-5 member, we must act and act now before it's too late," James Shera said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army United Nations Jammu United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir Citizenship Christian Government Opposition

Recent Stories

45 UK MPs urge UN Secretary Genral to take India's ..

2 minutes ago

Tax collection, business registration facility mad ..

2 minutes ago

Entire nation to fight for cause of Kashmiri peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Rare photos of Pakistan Movement exhibited at Rawa ..

2 minutes ago

Eidi disbursed among Lahore Development Authority ..

25 minutes ago

South Yemen Separatists Take Over Presidential Pal ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.