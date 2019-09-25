Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League condemns reign of terror unleashed by India in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League said that India has unleashed a reign of terror in Indian occupied Kashmir and Indian forces are treating people like animals.

JKPL Vice Chairman Aijaz Rehmani and party spokesman Maulvi Rafiq, in a joint statement, said that the occupational forces subject inmates to brutal torture without considering age and gender during raids on their houses.

The leaders said that troops were damaging properties and killing cattle, besides destroying orchards, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The statement deplored that relatives were not allowed to shift patients to hospitals.

Aijaz Rehmani and Maulvi Rafiq expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained party Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in jail saying that he was being deprived of medical facilities. They, however, vowed to continue the liberation struggle despite Indian oppression.

Meanwhile, the spokesmen for Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement and Muslim Khawateen Markaz in their statements urged the international community to impress upon India to stop oppression in occupied Kashmir.