UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jammu & Kashmir National Front Thanks Pakistan For Its All-out Support For Kashmir Cause

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

Jammu & Kashmir National Front thanks Pakistan for its all-out support for Kashmir cause

Jammu & Kashmir National Front Tuesday thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity on February 05 with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) : Jammu & Kashmir National Front Tuesday thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity on February 05 with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom.

"I on behalf of the subjugated but determined masses of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, wish to express my sincere gratitude to the government and particularly the people of Pakistan for their wholehearted support to our legitimate struggle for right to self-determination", Senior vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani said in his message issued on Tuesday on the eve of the scheduled Kashmir Solidarity day.

The observance of Kashmir day, he said amply demonstrated the Pakistan's consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

"The people of Indian occupied Kashmir deeply appreciate this enduring support on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges never hesitated to go the extra mile in advocating Kashmir cause at important world forums".

He expressed the hope that Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's unlawful and forcible occupation.

Lauding Pakistan's role for championing the cause of Kashmir at world level Wani said that Pakistan has always played pivotal role in providing every possible support at regional and international level to the ongoing liberation struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Seeking peace, prosperity and economic stability for the people of Pakistan the JKNF leader said a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan was guarantor to the success of Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Altaf Hussain Jammu February Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Post-Brexit EU Parliament Will Not Change Russia P ..

1 minute ago

Need stressed to create awareness about rights of ..

1 minute ago

82,000 Pakistani workers to be benefited from soci ..

1 minute ago

Women development deptt organizes Kashmir rally

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 49642 calls in ..

11 minutes ago

India crush rivals Pakistan to reach Under-19 Worl ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.