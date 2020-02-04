Jammu & Kashmir National Front thanks Pakistan for its all-out support for Kashmir cause

Jammu & Kashmir National Front Tuesday thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity on February 05 with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) : Jammu & Kashmir National Front Tuesday thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity on February 05 with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom.

"I on behalf of the subjugated but determined masses of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, wish to express my sincere gratitude to the government and particularly the people of Pakistan for their wholehearted support to our legitimate struggle for right to self-determination", Senior vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani said in his message issued on Tuesday on the eve of the scheduled Kashmir Solidarity day.

The observance of Kashmir day, he said amply demonstrated the Pakistan's consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

"The people of Indian occupied Kashmir deeply appreciate this enduring support on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges never hesitated to go the extra mile in advocating Kashmir cause at important world forums".

He expressed the hope that Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's unlawful and forcible occupation.

Lauding Pakistan's role for championing the cause of Kashmir at world level Wani said that Pakistan has always played pivotal role in providing every possible support at regional and international level to the ongoing liberation struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Seeking peace, prosperity and economic stability for the people of Pakistan the JKNF leader said a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan was guarantor to the success of Kashmiris' freedom struggle.