Jammu & Kashmirs' Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kashmiri people: AJK President.

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan and Kashmir were intertwined and interconnected in all respects, and accession to Pakistan is the ultimate goal of the Kashmiri people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan and Kashmir were intertwined and interconnected in all respects, and accession to Pakistan is the ultimate goal of the Kashmiri people.

In a special message, issued on Saturday, on the occasion of accession to Pakistan Day being observed on Sunday, he said that the day of July 19 has great significance in the history of Kashmir because on this day in 1947, the accession to Pakistan resolution was adopted at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar, and thus the Kashmiri people had set their future direction and destination even before the inception of Pakistan.

The AJK president said that the United Nations, on the request of India itself had made the decision of holding a plebiscite to resolve the Kashmir issue and they had been repeating their commitment from time to time. The Indian leaders at that time also accepted the resolution and made a promise to provide an opportunity to Kashmiris to decide their future.

But later, he regretted that the Indian rulers deviated from their commitment, which had culminated in starting of a movement for the realization of the right to self-determination.

"The universally recognized inalienable right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people has been usurped by India over the decades, but the Kashmiri people would not let this heinous conspiracy of India to succeed at any cost," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that today the defenseless Kashmiri people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir are striving to attain the goal the top Kashmiri leadership had set through their historic resolution on July 19, 1947.

The people of IOJK, Khan said are writing a new chapter of their history with their blood, which will serve as a beacon light for other oppressed nations in the world. He added that day is not far off when the struggle waged by the people of IOJK will crown with success.

Highlighting the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, President Masood emphasized that the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India on August 5, 2019, and the subsequent move to bifurcate the occupied territory into two parts posed a grave risk for regional peace and security.

On this occasion, the AJK president appealed to the Pakistani people to inculcate unity in their rank and file to frustrate the conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan, and strengthen and stabilize their motherland. He also appealed to the Kashmiri brethren to play their active role to highlight the significance of the ideology of accession to Pakistan.