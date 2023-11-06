(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that November 6 goes down in Kashmir's history as the darkest day.

"More than two lakh Kashmiri Muslims were martyred in Jammu on this day by the activists of the RSS and other Hindu extremist organizations who were aided and abetted by Maharaja Hari Singh and his administration", the PM said in a statement issued on Monday.

Commenting on the horrible incidents of bloodshed and violence that shook the entire region, the AJK Prime Minister said that the massacre of Kashmiri Muslims was a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Paying homage to the hundreds of thousands of martyrs who fell to the contrived machinations and ill plans of the Maharaja on the fateful day, the PM said that the martyrs' day was being observed on both sides of the LoC with a renewed commitment to fulfill the mission of martyrs.

He said that Kashmiris have made immense sacrifices for the ideology that led to the creation of Pakistan.

He said that this struggle of sacrifices that started decades ago is still going on in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Indian army was involved in serious violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Terming occupied Kashmir as the world's largest militarized zone, he said. Nine lakh Indian troops deployed in the region have unleashed a reign of terror by usurping the political, social, and religious rights of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the Indian Army was hell-bent on changing the ratio of the population in occupied Kashmir. He, however, maintained that the Indian government wouldn't succeed in its nefarious designs. He said that Kashmiris have made eternal sacrifices for the accession of Pakistan.

Referring to Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan, he said that the green flag hoisted in Occupied Kashmir was a reflection of their love for the state of Pakistan.