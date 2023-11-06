Open Menu

Jammu Martyrs Day Stands As Darkest Day In Kashmir's History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir's history

) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that November 6 goes down in Kashmir's history as the darkest day

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that November 6 goes down in Kashmir's history as the darkest day.

"More than two lakh Kashmiri Muslims were martyred in Jammu on this day by the activists of the RSS and other Hindu extremist organizations who were aided and abetted by Maharaja Hari Singh and his administration", the PM said in a statement issued on Monday.

Commenting on the horrible incidents of bloodshed and violence that shook the entire region, the AJK Prime Minister said that the massacre of Kashmiri Muslims was a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Paying homage to the hundreds of thousands of martyrs who fell to the contrived machinations and ill plans of the Maharaja on the fateful day, the PM said that the martyrs' day was being observed on both sides of the LoC with a renewed commitment to fulfill the mission of martyrs.

He said that Kashmiris have made immense sacrifices for the ideology that led to the creation of Pakistan.

He said that this struggle of sacrifices that started decades ago is still going on in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Indian army was involved in serious violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Terming occupied Kashmir as the world's largest militarized zone, he said. Nine lakh Indian troops deployed in the region have unleashed a reign of terror by usurping the political, social, and religious rights of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the Indian Army was hell-bent on changing the ratio of the population in occupied Kashmir. He, however, maintained that the Indian government wouldn't succeed in its nefarious designs. He said that Kashmiris have made eternal sacrifices for the accession of Pakistan.

Referring to Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan, he said that the green flag hoisted in Occupied Kashmir was a reflection of their love for the state of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Army Martyrs Shaheed Minority Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Muslim Government Love

Recent Stories

PUC calls for national unity, action against extre ..

PUC calls for national unity, action against extremism, terrorism

7 minutes ago
 Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisin ..

Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisinau mayoral vote

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic c ..

Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic challenges in real estate proje ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P ..

Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P leader

1 minute ago
 HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of b ..

Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of basic facilities to health work ..

1 minute ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expre ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expresses deep sorrow over martyrdo ..

1 hour ago
 174,358 illegal foreigners repatriated since Nov 5 ..

174,358 illegal foreigners repatriated since Nov 5: Home Dept

1 hour ago
 122 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

122 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Director Information directs to expedite work on u ..

Director Information directs to expedite work on under construction building in ..

1 hour ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on PM Kakar

Canadian High Commissioner calls on PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar order ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar orders strict action against drug d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir