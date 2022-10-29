'Jammu Martyrs Day' to be commemorated on November 6

The Jammu Martyrs day would be observed on November 6 by the Kashmiris living on both sides of LoC as preparations are in full swing

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) : The Jammu Martyrs day would be observed on November 6 by the Kashmiris living on both sides of LoC as preparations are in full swing.

At least seven lakh of Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas were mercilessly killed during a week-long ruthless genocide executed by the despotic Dogra rulers in the first and second week of November 1947.

This year too, the Jammu Martyrs day will be observed at the time when Kashmir freedom has reached its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests, by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for the last three years against the August 5, 2019 Indian unilateral decision revoking the autonomous status of the occupied Kashmir by abrogating article 370 and 35-A of their constitution.