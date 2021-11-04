UrduPoint.com

Jammu Martyrs Day To Be Observed In AJK On November 6

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:08 PM

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat, a Kashmir refugee organization, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali paid tribute to the martyrs of Jammu who were victims of organized massacre by Indian rulers in on November 6, 1947

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat, a Kashmir refugee organization, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali paid tribute to the martyrs of Jammu who were victims of organized massacre by Indian rulers in on November 6, 1947.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said Muslims were still victims in India under the government of Modi led Hindutva ideology.

While paying homage to the martyrdom of millions of unarmed civilians in Jammu on November 6, 1947, he said oppressed Muslims of Jammu were displaced from their cities and villages as they were asked to migrate to Pakistan.

He stated that the hundreds of thousand of Muslims including children and women gathered in hope of migration to Pakistan who were deceived and burtally killed.

Ghazali lamented that thousands of Muslim women were abducted by insurgents. "Muslims were in the overwhelming majority in Jammu before the November 6 massacre and migration, but with the connivance of Indian rulers and terrorist groups, they were turned into minority", he added.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to hold rallies to pay homage to the unarmed martyrs of November 6, 1947.He said that a massive rally would be organized in Muzaffarabad to pay homage to the great martyrs of November 6.

