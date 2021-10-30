Jammu Martyrs Day to be observed on Nov 6 with due solemnity and reverence

Brisk Preparations have been commenced to observe Jammu Martyrs day on November 6 across Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world with traditional solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) : , Brisk Preparations have been commenced to observe Jammu Martyrs day on November 6 across Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world with traditional solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan.

Jammu Martyrs Day is the historic day of global significance in the history of Pakistan Movement and Jammu & Kashmir freedom struggle.

Adequate arrangements are being made to observe Jammu Martyrs Day. Over 2.50 lac innocent Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas were martyred on 6th of November 1947 while they were moving to migrate to their newly-born homeland Pakistan .

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the great sacrifices of lives rendered by over 2.50 lac inmates of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters and the dogra military troops near Jammu-Sialkot working boundary under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy.

Kashmiri people by observing the day will renew the resolve to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches till the achievement of last victory and peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute under U N resolutions.

In AJK, there would be gazetted holiday across the liberated territory. Special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs, gunned down by the armed Hindu fanatics including Indian occupying and dogra military hooligans, this day November 6, in 1947.

The day will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr, in all the prominent mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian yoke through the success of Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

Quran Khawani will be held at various places for Kashmiri martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations on the day.