Jammu martyrs' day to be observed on Sunday

The Kashmiri people from both sides of Line of Control (LOC) and the said diaspora living across the world will observe Jammu martyrs tomorrow(Sunday) to reiterate the resolve to continue the martyrs' mission till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Kashmiri people from both sides of Line of Control (LOC) and the said diaspora living across the world will observe Jammu martyrs tomorrow(Sunday) to reiterate the resolve to continue the martyrs' mission till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

The demonstrations, public rallies and seminars would be organized to remember the mission of hundreds of thousands of martyrs of Jammu, who were ruthlessly massacred by Dogra regime on Nov.6, 1947, in the different parts of the Jammu region when they were migrating towards Pakistan.