UrduPoint.com

Jammu Martyrs' Day To Be Observed On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Jammu martyrs' day to be observed on Sunday

The Kashmiri people from both sides of Line of Control (LOC) and the said diaspora living across the world will observe Jammu martyrs tomorrow(Sunday) to reiterate the resolve to continue the martyrs' mission till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Kashmiri people from both sides of Line of Control (LOC) and the said diaspora living across the world will observe Jammu martyrs tomorrow(Sunday) to reiterate the resolve to continue the martyrs' mission till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

The demonstrations, public rallies and seminars would be organized to remember the mission of hundreds of thousands of martyrs of Jammu, who were ruthlessly massacred by Dogra regime on Nov.6, 1947, in the different parts of the Jammu region when they were migrating towards Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Sunday From

Recent Stories

PTI government bankrupted KP during its nine-year ..

PTI government bankrupted KP during its nine-year rule: Murtaza Abbassi

2 minutes ago
 Mehmood taking measures for improvements in commun ..

Mehmood taking measures for improvements in communication ministry

3 minutes ago
 Stokes takes England into T20 World Cup semis as A ..

Stokes takes England into T20 World Cup semis as Australia dumped out

3 minutes ago
 Dar stresses on providing maximum relief to poor s ..

Dar stresses on providing maximum relief to poor segment of society

3 minutes ago
 Premier League strugglers Wolves turn to Lopetegui ..

Premier League strugglers Wolves turn to Lopetegui to revive fortunes

3 minutes ago
 First winter rain lashes twin cities; turns weathe ..

First winter rain lashes twin cities; turns weather cold

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.