ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The Jammu massacre of November 1947 will always be remembered as the darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service report released on Saturday, said the scars of the grisly massacre of Jammu Muslims are still fresh in the Kashmiris' memory even after the passage of 74 years. Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were butchered by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

The report said, the Jammu massacre was the first genocide after the 2nd World War on such a massive scale. "The Jammu carnage of 1947 is a reminder of the criminal face of Hindutva forces. The gruesome mass killing of Jammu Muslims was meant to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The report said, Kashmiris observe the Jammu Martyrs' Day every year to remember the sacrifices of the Jammu Muslims. It said unparalleled sacrifices of Jammu Muslims will never go in vain. "Chain of sacrifices that started from Jammu in 1947 is continuing in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In the last 74 years, over 500,000 Kashmiris have fallen to Indian bullets in IIOJK," it said.

The report said, RSS-backed Hindutva forces are trying to repeat 1947 Jammu massacre in Kashmir Valley as well. However, it said, the Kashmiris are determined to keep frustrating Indian machinations with courage and valor.

"Modi-led India must be held accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity in IIOJK. The world community must take immediate steps to stop merciless killings of the Kashmiris," it added.