UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jammu Massacre Goes Down In Kashmir History As A Muslim Holocaust: JKNF

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:06 PM

Jammu massacre goes down in Kashmir history as a Muslim holocaust: JKNF

The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while paying eulogizing tributes to martyrs of Jammu said on Thursday that the massacre goes down in Kashmir history as a Muslim holocaust in which hundreds and thousands of men, women and even children were ruthlessly killed and murdered in cold blood

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while paying eulogizing tributes to martyrs of Jammu said on Thursday that the massacre goes down in Kashmir history as a Muslim holocaust in which hundreds and thousands of men, women and even children were ruthlessly killed and murdered in cold blood.

In a statement issued here, the JKNF spokesman while recalling the dreadful memories of the tragic events that shook the entire state said, "The massacre marks the beginning of systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims".

The entire Muslim population, he said, was wiped out with a mala-fide intent to alter the region's demography.

"Tens of thousands of hapless Muslim families were driven out of their homes and forced to flee and take refuge in newly formed state of Pakistan", he said that it was the time when Muslim majority region was virtually reduced to a minority after a stage-managed and dreadful massacre carried out by Hindu goons under the supervision of Dogra troops.

He said that the RSS influenced Indian government led by Modi was pursuing the same policy that has led to the dreadful massacre in 1947.

"Revocation of article 370, 35-A and enactment of series of anti-Kashmiri laws by the government of India speak a lot about its dangerous designs", the spokesman said adding that it was high time that the global community take effective notice of these laws that pose existential threat to Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Minority Jammu Same Women Muslim Government Blood

Recent Stories

Biden is short 6 electoral votes to reach White Ho ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops s ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on US election ..

2 minutes ago

About 45% up-gradation work of Skardu-Jaglot Road ..

2 minutes ago

Oregon police face off with far-left protesters

2 minutes ago

Oregon Deploys National Guard to Portland to Contr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.