JI IOK Leader Martyred In Indian Jail

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:30 PM

JI IOK leader martyred in Indian jail

An illegally detained leader of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Mohammad Butt was martyred at Allahabad Jail in Uttar Pradesh, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :An illegally detained leader of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Mohammad Butt was martyred at Allahabad Jail in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Ghulam Mohammad Butt, 65, who was arrested in July this year and shifted to Allahabad jail in Uttar Pradesh after being booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in July was martyred on Friday night, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Ghulam Mohammad Butt was son of Mohammad Sultan Butt and resident of Kulangam, Handwara, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Butt was also arrested during 2016 uprising and remained in detention for more than six months under PSA. He is survived by his old aged wife, two sons and two daughters.

