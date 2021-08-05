JI Youth Wing expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing on Thursday observed the "Youm-e-Istehsal" to express solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing on Thursday observed the "Youm-e-Istehsal" to express solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

JI District President Chaudhry Umar Farooq condemned the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and urged the international community to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) besides playing its role in resolving the long standing issue.

He said that Pakistani nation would continue moral, diplomatic and political support toKashmiris till their liberation, adding that Kashmiri people were not alone in their struggleof independence as the nation was standing with them.