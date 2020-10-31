UrduPoint.com
J&K People Not To Accept New Land Laws; Hurriyat Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:38 PM

People of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have rejected ndian new land law in disputed territory for the purpose of settlement of Indian citizens to change the demography of the state on Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :People of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have rejected ndian new land law in disputed territory for the purpose of settlement of Indian citizens to change the demography of the state on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Hurriyat leaders stated that massive public protest against India would be held on November 17th, in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The press conference was jointly addressed by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP Leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq-ul-Islam, President Mustafa Welfare Society Ateeq Ahmad Kayani, President Al-Mustafa Committee Nisar-ur-Rehman Danish, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri and Usman Ali Hashim.

Speakers reiterated that people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted plebiscite in accordance with UN resolutions.

They said people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected all black laws by which India is making vicious efforts to end the special status of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir and to strengthen its hold.

The speakers said that the Indian government ended the special status of the state on August 5, 2019 by taking extreme measures of oppression and repression.

They stated that historic state of Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into two regional parts by force.

"State subject was the sole identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir which was snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir and domiciles were issued to millions of Indian citizens" they said.

They added that the Indian government has now enacted a cruel law allowing citizens of other states to buy land in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has caused great concern among the people of the state.

Speakers voiced, "Narendra Modi government is targeting the Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir; to achieve this nefarious goal, and people from India have now been given legal protection to buy land in Kashmir.

They appealed to the United Nations to stop India from enforcing laws by force and demand a referendum in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The speakers announced that they would hold a historic protest against Indian military occupation on November 17th, and demanded the right to self-determination from the United Nations.

