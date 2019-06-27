UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKCCS, APDP Urge India To Allow World HR Bodies Access To IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

JKCCS, APDP urge India to allow world HR bodies access to IOK

The Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) have urged India to allow unconditional access to international human rights organizations to assess the human rights situation in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) have urged India to allow unconditional access to international human rights organizations to assess the human rights situation in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , the JKCCS and APDP in a statement issued in Srinagar drew attention of the world community to its report on Torture, released on May 20, 2019. The report brings to focus the systematic use of torture by the Indian state on the people of Kashmir.

"Torture is an atrocious crime that has destroyed the lives of all those who have undergone it. Apart from damage to physical health, torture has long lasting psychological effects and economic implications that disrupt the normal life of the victim. The most brutal techniques of torture listed in the Istanbul Protocol of UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN-OHCHR) have been used by the Indian armed forces against the people.

The report highlights this based on a study of 432 testimonies," the statement said.

It said the report points out that an inordinate number of victims of torture are civilians, including juveniles, women, students, journalists, political and human rights activists. Apart from this, collective punishments like cordon and search operations (CASOs) continue to be used unabated since 1990, it added.

The APDP and JKCCS said that those responsible for perpetrating torture need to be brought to justice and held accountable. India has signed the United Nations Convention against Torture (UNCAT) and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment in 1997. They said in over two decades, the successive Indian governments have shown no urgency or interest in ratifying the convention to ensure that a domestic law criminalizing torture is passed. "But the absence of domestic law does not absolve India since torture is a crime under the Customary International Law," they said.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Civil Society Jammu Srinagar Istanbul May Women 2019 Media All From

Recent Stories

Haider and Abbas star in Pakistan U19 win

12 minutes ago

Secretary General honors OIC Assistant Secretaries ..

16 minutes ago

OIC LaunchesInternational Islamic Encyclopedia of ..

16 minutes ago

Islamabad-Beijing strategic cooperation to strengt ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan receives UAE jiu-jits ..

34 minutes ago

G20 members look to digital technologies for growt ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.