JKCHR releases 3rd document on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :London-based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has released 3rd document under agenda items 9 at the ongoing 42nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The JKCHR, a non-governmental organization with a special consultative status, in a statement issued in Geneva said the third document was submitted under agenda item 9 at the UN Human Rights Council was titled "Jammu and Kashmir new developments reflect a gradual tearing into their roots and culture," Kashmir Media Service reported.

The three JKCHR documents submitted under agenda item 3, 4 and 9 are UNGA documents 137 138 and 140.

The second document submitted under agenda item 4 was titled "Jammu and Kashmir Withdrawal of all troops and sending United Nations Force".

The first document was titled "Jammu and Kashmir agreed settlement, consistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations".