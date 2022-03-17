UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 01:38 PM

Vice Chairman Jammu Kahsmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (JKDHF) Hakeem Abdul Rashid while extending his party's full support to APHC's call for a strike against the continued killings in occupied Kashmir has urged the masses to observe a complete strike on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Jammu Kahsmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (JKDHF) Hakeem Abdul Rashid while extending his party's full support to APHC's call for a strike against the continued killings in occupied Kashmir has urged the masses to observe a complete strike on Friday.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the JKDHF leader while referring to the rising tide of state-sponsored terrorism in the occupied territory said that the Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the Kashmir valley have unleashed a reign of terror of killing innocent civilians during their cordon and search operations.

He said that the Indian occupation forces have mercilessly killed nearly a dozen Kashmiris mostly youth besides causing damage to civilian properties worth billions of rupees during their violent crackdowns across the valley.

Rashid while voicing his party's serious concern over the rising incidents of violence in the region urged the world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the Indian state terrorism, which he said was posing a serious existential threat to Kashmiris in the Indian held territory

