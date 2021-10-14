JKEM expresses concern over illegal detention of Masarat Alam, others

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) has expressed grave concern over the continued illegal detention of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarat Alam Butt and other Hurriyat leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) has expressed grave concern over the continued illegal detention of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarat Alam Butt and other Hurriyat leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

JKEM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities had detained the APHC Chairman and other Hurriyat leaders and activists in various false and fabricated cases to prevent them from their struggle for inalienable right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that Masarat Alam Butt had been acquitted in most of the false cases but in a few cases the authorities were using delaying tactics to prolong his illegal detention.

The freedom sentiments of the Hurriyat leaders and activists could not be weakened through such cheap tactics, he added.

JKEM spokesman appealed to the government of Pakistan to raise the issue of continued illegal detention of Masarat Alam Butt on priority basis in the international community, especially in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He also expressed grave concern over the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists, calling it a violation of international principles, the spirit of justice and the rule of law, and a serious violation of basic human rights.He urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to play role for the immediate release of Kashmiri political detainees.