JKLC Revamped Under New Name: AJK Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to revamp the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) under a new name to project Kashmir cause effectively at national as well as international level

The decision to this effect was taken during an extraordinary meeting held in the State metropolis late Wednesday under the chairmanship of the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadi, Secretary Services Zaheer ud din Qureshi, Secretary Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell Ejaz Ahmed Lone and others.

As per the decision, the JKLC would now be called the Liberation Commission. The Commission has been tasked to evolve a comprehensive strategy on Kashmir thereby hiring/securing services of researchers and thinkers having deep insight and understanding of Kashmir and international affairs.

The Liberation Commission will take steps to highlight the serious human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir besides promoting the narrative regarding the ongoing freedom movement in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, prime minister Niazi said that it was unfortunate that this prestigious institution was turned into a recruitment agency. He said that the JKLC should not have been used for political purposes.

"It was created for a particular purpose and the sole objective behind the establishment of this institution was to highlight Kashmir issue at global level", the PM said.

He said that Azad Kashmir would continue to play its role as the base camp of Tehreek-e-Azadi (freedom movement). Freedom from Indian occupation, he said, was the first and foremost priority of the PTI government.

Appreciating Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan advocating Kashmir cause, he said, "the way Imran Khan pleaded Kashmir cause at international forums is unprecedented, he is a true benefactor of Kashmiri nation".

