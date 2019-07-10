JKLF begins 'free Yasin Malik', 'Lift ban on JKLF in IOK ' campaign around the globe:

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front announced that it launched "free Yasin Malik" and "Lift Ban from JKLF in Indian occupied Kashmir" campaigns throughout the globe

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front announced that it launched "free Yasin Malik" and "Lift Ban from JKLF in Indian occupied Kashmir" campaigns throughout the globe.

Acting chairman of JKLF Abdul Hamid Butt addressing JKLF supreme council meeting as per a statement issued to media on Wednesday said that prolonged imprisonment of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and ban on JKLF in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir are illegal and international community should immediately intervene and stress upon India to release JKLF chairman and lift ban on this political organization.

Addressing the participants of the JKLF meeting, JKLF acting chairman said that the continued detention of JKLF chairman, who is lodged at the notorious Tihar Jail in Delhi is totally 'unlawful, arbitrary and political victimization' of a senior political leader.

He directed all JKLF zones to enhance their efforts in this regard and start "Free Yasin Malik" and "Lift Ban on JKLF" campaigns throughout the world.