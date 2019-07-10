UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKLF Begins 'free Yasin Malik', 'Lift Ban On JKLF In IOK ' Campaign Around The Globe:

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:31 PM

JKLF begins 'free Yasin Malik', 'Lift ban on JKLF in IOK ' campaign around the globe:

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front announced that it launched "free Yasin Malik" and "Lift Ban from JKLF in Indian occupied Kashmir" campaigns throughout the globe

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front announced that it launched "free Yasin Malik" and "Lift Ban from JKLF in Indian occupied Kashmir" campaigns throughout the globe.

Acting chairman of JKLF Abdul Hamid Butt addressing JKLF supreme council meeting as per a statement issued to media on Wednesday said that prolonged imprisonment of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and ban on JKLF in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir are illegal and international community should immediately intervene and stress upon India to release JKLF chairman and lift ban on this political organization.

Addressing the participants of the JKLF meeting, JKLF acting chairman said that the continued detention of JKLF chairman, who is lodged at the notorious Tihar Jail in Delhi is totally 'unlawful, arbitrary and political victimization' of a senior political leader.

He directed all JKLF zones to enhance their efforts in this regard and start "Free Yasin Malik" and "Lift Ban on JKLF" campaigns throughout the world.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Jail Jammu Media All From

Recent Stories

Bautista Agut to play Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-f ..

5 minutes ago

No-trust move against Sanjrani pressure tactic to ..

5 minutes ago

Awareness key to prevent diseases: Shaukat Ali You ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Denied UK Visa to Attend Media Fr ..

5 minutes ago

DGPR briefs students about PDMA

17 minutes ago

PIDA briefs NAB DG on drug testing laboratory

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.