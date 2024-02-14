Open Menu

JKLF Is Optimistic About The Acquittal Of Its Jailed Supremo, Yasin Malik

The US-based acting central chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik group), Raja Muzaffar expressed optimism on Wednesday about the decision to transfer Yasin Malik to AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi for treatment. Yasin Malik, who symbolizes political freedom struggle in the occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir, will be acquitted by the Indian apex court soon

Raja Muzaffar said in a statement issued on Wednesday that during the recent hearing of the case against Yasin Malik, the Indian Supreme Court has set the date for the next hearing after today's session to be on May 13, JKLF said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, the pro-freedom Kashmiri leader and chairman of his own faction of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammed Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail, was shifted on Wednesday to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for treatment on a court order.

According to US-based Kashmiri leader and senior vice chairman of the JKLF (Yasin Malik group), Raja Muzaffar, a 6-page handwritten letter by Yasin Malik has drawn the court's attention to his deteriorating health and the lack of proper medical treatment.

"It should be noted that an appeal for review was made by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding the ongoing case against Yasin Malik. Today, in the Indian Supreme Court, Yasin Malik's video link presentation and discussion on the appeal for review took place," the Press Release further added.

