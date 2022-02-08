UrduPoint.com

JKLF Launches Campaign To Release Yasin Malik From Feb 10

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 01:58 PM

JKLF launches campaign to release Yasin Malik from Feb 10

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to launch two-day release campaign of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik and Independent Jammu Kashmir drive in United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to launch two-day release campaign of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik and Independent Jammu Kashmir drive in United Kingdom.

Talking to APP, Ahsan Ansari Spokesman JKLF UK Zone said that the JKLF-UK Zone was launching an awareness campaign to attract the attention of the international community towards the ongoing unlawful occupation of Jammu Kashmir by India and the rampant human rights abuses in the territory.

The campaign will kick off in London on February 10, with an advertising van set to drive around the city from February 10 to 11.

Related Topics

India London Jammu Van United Kingdom February From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses 8th Feb, 2022 ..

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses 8th Feb, 2022

2 minutes ago
 Dual champion Ledecka retains Olympic snowboard sl ..

Dual champion Ledecka retains Olympic snowboard slalom crown

2 minutes ago
 DMO fines MNA for violating code of conduct

DMO fines MNA for violating code of conduct

2 minutes ago
 Over 100 Members of UK Special Forces Arrive in Uk ..

Over 100 Members of UK Special Forces Arrive in Ukraine - Luhansk

2 minutes ago
 Beijing on Possible THAAD Deployment in Ukraine: C ..

Beijing on Possible THAAD Deployment in Ukraine: China Urges All Sides to Stay C ..

6 minutes ago
 Chen smashes record with 'shocked' rival Hanyu in ..

Chen smashes record with 'shocked' rival Hanyu in trouble in Beijing

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>