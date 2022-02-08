JKLF launches campaign to release Yasin Malik from Feb 10

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to launch two-day release campaign of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik and Independent Jammu Kashmir drive in United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to launch two-day release campaign of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik and Independent Jammu Kashmir drive in United Kingdom.

Talking to APP, Ahsan Ansari Spokesman JKLF UK Zone said that the JKLF-UK Zone was launching an awareness campaign to attract the attention of the international community towards the ongoing unlawful occupation of Jammu Kashmir by India and the rampant human rights abuses in the territory.

The campaign will kick off in London on February 10, with an advertising van set to drive around the city from February 10 to 11.