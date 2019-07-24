UrduPoint.com
JKLF Says Trump's Call A Heartening Breakthrough

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, in Indian occupied Kashmir, has welcomed US President Donald Trump's call for resolution of Kashmir dispute and his willingness to mediate between the stakeholders, terming it a heartening breakthrough

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKLF Chief Spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Kashmiris living across the globe not only welcome his statement but also thank President Trump for this bold initiative. The JKLF said the statement is a reflection of the reality of Jammu and Kashmir being a conflict zone that deserves an early resolution.

Dar said that President Trump had acknowledged the need of an early resolution of this issue and even offered his mediation on it, for which we the people of Jammu Kashmir thank him along with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Trump has won the hearts of millions of people in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The spokesman hoped that Indian leaderships shall also realize the need of a peaceful negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute. To start with, New Delhi should release all political leaders Including JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik from jails, lift ban on JKLF and other organisations and allow peaceful democratic activities in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate this healthy process.

