JKLF To Host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:18 PM
The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik) has announced plans to host a conference titled "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad on August 26, 2025, JKLF (Y) officially announced on Friday
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik) has announced plans to host a conference titled "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad on August 26, 2025, JKLF (Y) officially announced on Friday.
The organization's Chief Spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar said in a statement that the event aims to raise awareness about the plight of Yasin Malik, the party's supremo, who has been imprisoned by the Indian government for over six years. The JKLF alleges that India is attempting to convert Malik's life imprisonment into a death sentence, which the party considers a blatant injustice.
The JKLF has accused the Indian government of orchestrating a political vendetta against Yasin Malik, a prominent Kashmiri freedom struggle leader. According to the party's Chief Spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Malik's imprisonment is a result of fabricated and politically motivated cases filed against him. The JKLF believes that India's actions are aimed at suppressing a strong voice for public rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the details, the "Save Yasin Malik Conference" will bring together influential political leaders, journalists, human rights activists, and civil society representatives to discuss Malik's case and India's actions.
The conference aims to raise awareness about Malik's plight and mobilize support for his cause. A committee headed by Saleem Haroon, the central vice chairman of the JKLF, has been tasked with finalizing the arrangements for the conference.
The conference is expected to announce important programs and initiatives of national and international nature, based on actionable suggestions presented by the participants. The JKLF hopes that the event will lead to solid steps being taken to support Yasin Malik and the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. The party believes that Malik's imprisonment is a symbol of India's attempts to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement.
The JKLF has invited political leaders, civil society representatives, and human rights activists to attend the conference and show their support for Yasin Malik. The party hopes that the event will help raise Malik's voice worldwide and bring attention to the Indian government's actions against him.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed ..
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told
JKLF to host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"
More Stories From Kashmir
-
JKLF to host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over demise of journalist A ..2 days ago
-
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive: AJK PM inaugurates ..2 days ago
-
Any popular narrative contradictory to Islamic ideology will be rejected: AJK PM4 days ago
-
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights6 days ago
-
PMS Association KPK announces One-Day salary donation for flood affectees6 days ago
-
AJK President directs govt to intensify relief efforts for flood victims6 days ago
-
Pakistan, the voice of oppressed people across world esp IIOJK; AJK President8 days ago
-
Kashmiris to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with exceptional zeal: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..9 days ago
-
AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in US10 days ago
-
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of LoC11 days ago