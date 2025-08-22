Open Menu

JKLF To Host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:18 PM

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik) has announced plans to host a conference titled "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad on August 26, 2025, JKLF (Y) officially announced on Friday

The organization's Chief Spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar said in a statement that the event aims to raise awareness about the plight of Yasin Malik, the party's supremo, who has been imprisoned by the Indian government for over six years. The JKLF alleges that India is attempting to convert Malik's life imprisonment into a death sentence, which the party considers a blatant injustice.

The JKLF has accused the Indian government of orchestrating a political vendetta against Yasin Malik, a prominent Kashmiri freedom struggle leader. According to the party's Chief Spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Malik's imprisonment is a result of fabricated and politically motivated cases filed against him. The JKLF believes that India's actions are aimed at suppressing a strong voice for public rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the details, the "Save Yasin Malik Conference" will bring together influential political leaders, journalists, human rights activists, and civil society representatives to discuss Malik's case and India's actions.

The conference aims to raise awareness about Malik's plight and mobilize support for his cause. A committee headed by Saleem Haroon, the central vice chairman of the JKLF, has been tasked with finalizing the arrangements for the conference.

The conference is expected to announce important programs and initiatives of national and international nature, based on actionable suggestions presented by the participants. The JKLF hopes that the event will lead to solid steps being taken to support Yasin Malik and the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. The party believes that Malik's imprisonment is a symbol of India's attempts to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement.

The JKLF has invited political leaders, civil society representatives, and human rights activists to attend the conference and show their support for Yasin Malik. The party hopes that the event will help raise Malik's voice worldwide and bring attention to the Indian government's actions against him.

