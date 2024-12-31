Open Menu

JKLF (Y) Remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF Yasin Malik) paid rich tributes to veteran Kashmir freedom struggle icon Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his 31st martyrdom anniversary that commemorated with due solemnity and reverence at either side of the LoC on Tuesday

Describing the departed soul great intellectual, jurist and human rights defender, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Special Representative of Incarcerated Chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik in Pakistan - AJK and party chief spokesman reiterated Kashmiris pledge that his services and sacrifices won’t go waste.

Rafiq Dar while speaking to a group of party members at JKLF central information office said, “a struggle nurtured by the sacred blood of people like Shaheed-e-Danish Prof. Abdul Ahad Wani cannot be suppressed by any tyranny or oppression”. Professor Wani was an exceptional personality who for his exemplary wisdom and unparallel sacrifices will always be remembered, he added.

The JKLF spokesman while paying glowing tributes to Prof.

Wani said that he was a great teacher, an intellectual, a prolific jurist, an innovative lawyer, a human rights champion, an ideologue, a diplomat and a social reformer who led Kashmiri nation on all these fronts and left his indelible impressions everywhere. Above all, Shaheed Prof. Wani was a very brave, bold and a noble soul, the spokesman added.

JKLF spokesman said, Wani fought for his nation’s sacred cause of national freedom on diplomatic front and surprised everyone with his unparallel wisdom, vision and intellect. Such was his wisdom and power to put his case before the international community that after meeting him the representatives had to admit about his abilities.

The JKLF spokesman reiterated his party pledge that the services and sacrifices rendered by Shaheed Professor Abdul Ahad Wani won’t go waste, and that the struggle for national liberation will continue until it reaches to its logical conclusion of national independence.

APP/ahr/378

