- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- JKLF Yasin Malik calls for immediate shifting of its jailed supremo Yasin Malik from Delhi’s Tihar ..
JKLF Yasin Malik Calls For Immediate Shifting Of Its Jailed Supremo Yasin Malik From Delhi’s Tihar Jail To Srinagar
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
In a passionate appeal US-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Raja Muzaffar has urged all supporters of the incarcerated JKLF Supremo and veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik, to remain vigilant regarding his reported deteriorating health condition in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, where he is currently on hunger strike for an indefinite period
MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Nov, 2024) In a passionate appeal US-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Raja Muzaffar has urged all supporters of the incarcerated JKLF Supremo and veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik, to remain vigilant regarding his reported deteriorating health condition in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, where he is currently on hunger strike for an indefinite period.
"Recent footage released by a section Indian electronic media has raised serious concerns among the freedom loving Jammu Kashmir people including his supporters the world over especially at both sides of the LoC in Jammu Kashmir state regarding Malik's worsening health condition, as expressed by his lawyer", Raja Muzaffar said in a press statement reaching and released to the media here on Wednesday.
The JKLF (Yasin) acting chief Raja Muzaffar continued thar Asad Baig, Malik's second lawyer, is scheduled to visit Tihar Jail to confirm the status of Malik's hunger strike, which he has been bravely enduring since November 1.
Muzaffar emphasized the urgent need for Malik's transfer to Srinagar Jail to allow his ailing mother and sisters the opportunity to visit him.
"This is a critical moment for justice and humanity. We must unite in our efforts," Muzaffar stated.
"The situation surrounding Yasin Malik continues to draw attention, highlighting the ongoing concerns about his treatment and well-being in custody", the JKLF acting Chairman underlined.
APP/ahr
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Smog, emission of greenhouse gases emerging as disastrous for all: WASUP Experts:4 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls for exposing India's ..1 day ago
-
Ombudsman team to hold "Khuli Kachehri " in Kotli on Nov 152 days ago
-
Kashmiri leaders vow to intensify call for freedom7 days ago
-
AJK President calls on Kashmiri expats to advocate for Kashmir settlement9 days ago
-
Dr Farooq fears' Delhi's nefarious move to destabilize coalition government11 days ago
-
Kashmiri HR activist lambastes Delhi's installed puppet Lt. Governor for forced media dictates11 days ago
-
Ex AJK PM Farooq Haider, VCs of MUST, Women University Bagh, call on AJK President12 days ago
-
AJK President calls for a unified stand among Muslims seeking early settlement of Kashmir, Palestin ..13 days ago
-
AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use influence to raise Kashmir cause at international le ..15 days ago
-
AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause16 days ago
-
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history19 days ago