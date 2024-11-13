JKLF Yasin Malik calls for immediate shifting of its jailed supremo Yasin Malik from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Srinagar

In a passionate appeal US-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Raja Muzaffar has urged all supporters of the incarcerated JKLF Supremo and veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik, to remain vigilant regarding his reported deteriorating health condition in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, where he is currently on hunger strike for an indefinite period

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Nov, 2024) In a passionate appeal US-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Raja Muzaffar has urged all supporters of the incarcerated JKLF Supremo and veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik, to remain vigilant regarding his reported deteriorating health condition in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, where he is currently on hunger strike for an indefinite period.

"Recent footage released by a section Indian electronic media has raised serious concerns among the freedom loving Jammu Kashmir people including his supporters the world over especially at both sides of the LoC in Jammu Kashmir state regarding Malik's worsening health condition, as expressed by his lawyer", Raja Muzaffar said in a press statement reaching and released to the media here on Wednesday.

The JKLF (Yasin) acting chief Raja Muzaffar continued thar Asad Baig, Malik's second lawyer, is scheduled to visit Tihar Jail to confirm the status of Malik's hunger strike, which he has been bravely enduring since November 1.

Muzaffar emphasized the urgent need for Malik's transfer to Srinagar Jail to allow his ailing mother and sisters the opportunity to visit him.

"This is a critical moment for justice and humanity. We must unite in our efforts," Muzaffar stated.

"The situation surrounding Yasin Malik continues to draw attention, highlighting the ongoing concerns about his treatment and well-being in custody", the JKLF acting Chairman underlined.

APP/ahr