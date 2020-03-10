JKLL Chief seeks all AJK political, religious parties to rally round a flag for Kashmir freedom struggle to logical end

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front President Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick here Tuesday called upon all the AJK political and religious outfits to rally round a flag at this most crucial stage of the Kashmir freedom struggle with prime focus to make Kashmiris just and principled struggle for right to self determination complete success through bringing it to its logical end.

"The ideology of Khursheed-e-Millat late K. H Khursheed, the former President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, is the beacon light for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to embrace the blessing of freedom through securing the internationally-acknowledged legitimate right to self determination", Majeed Mallick said, the retired Chief Justice of AJK High Court while speaking as chief guest at the 32nd death anniversary of K.H.Khursheed here.

The ceremony was hosted by Jammu Kashmir Liberation League with Ch. Muhammad Suleman Advocate, former member AJK Council and SVP of the party, in the chair, to mark 32nd martyrdom day of K. H. Khursheed, (falling on Wednesday -March 11), who lost his life in a road accident this day in 1988 on way from Mirpur to Lahore after attending a huge congregation of national significance in Mirpur the same day.

The speakers including Justice (R) Majeed Mallick, Chairman Ch. Muhammad Suleman, JKLL District President Shahid Majeed Mallick, Chairman Peoples National Alliance (PNA) Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate, President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Commission Humayoon Zaman Mirza, Journalist Zaffar Iqbal Mughal, Mahboob Kakerve, Prof. Rafique Bhatti, DBA Mirpur President Mirza Qamar Advocate, JKLL leaders, Khlil Ahmed and Tariq Mhmood, Faizal Ali, Mufti Ashfaq, Khawaja Riaz ul Hassan, central Vice President, Dr. Iftikhar Mughal, Central chief Organiser, Ch. Shoukat Advocate and others.

While paying tributes to former President of AJK K.H. Khursheed, said that the departed leader was a great soul who devoted his entire life for the cause of Kashmir.

Shaheed K.H. Khurshid said Justice Majeed Mallick was the most trust-worthy and confidant associate of Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The JKLL chief said Khurshid e millat K H Khursheed would always be remembered for his life time services for the supremacy of democracy, law and justice besides being the custodian of the people's right of ruling and upholding of the constitution.

Khurshid, he added, was a leader who did not ever compromised on principles as he always strongly believed in democracy and whose mission was to struggle hard for freedom of Jammu & Kashmir.

Being a close associate of father of the nation, Khurshid also had a great role in creation of Pakistan, he said adding "we should apprise new generation of K. H. Khurshid's struggle for democracy and supremacy of law and Kashmiris legitimate right of freedom under the spirit of international norms and commitments.

The two-day AJK-wide special events to commemorate 32nd death anniversary of former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and renowned leader of Kashmir freedom struggle late K.H.Khrsheed began across Azad Jammu & Kashmir with due solemnity and reverence with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end.

Major inaugural ceremony to pay tributes to the departed Kashmir leader for his life-time services to the Kashmir cause comprising the ultimate goal of the achievement of Kashmiris right to self-determination, was held in a local hotel in Mirpur under the auspices of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League.

The JKLL Supremo Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, on this occasion, emphasized upon Pakistan to immediately take up Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council for ensuring the settlement of the longstanding issue without further delay.

He added that the UN SC was the only authentic forum which could perform for settlement of the global issue of Kashmir through managing the implementation of the UN resolutions.

Strongly condemning to recent August 05 Indian sinister act scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State, Justice (Retd) Majeed Mallick said that the above nefarious move of hardliner Modi hurting special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state, stands no validity before Jammu Kashmir people living either side of the LoC and rest of the world � since India was aggressor and unlawful occupant of bulk part of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir and is still illegal occupant of the disputed occupied J and K State through perpetuating her forced unlawful hold over the internationally-recognized disputed held state against the aspirations of the people of the state, he observed.

Justice Mallick said that best way to pay tributes to late K.H.Khursheed was to perpetuate the ideology primarily based on the freedom and sovereignty of the people of Jammu & Kashmir through the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination acknowledged by the international community through the UN resolutions.

He paying tributes to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, called for following the foot steps of the founder of Pakistan in letter and spirit to turn the country a true Islamic welfare state and the invincible fort of islam in line with the ideology of father of the nation.

The JKLL chief said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir would have to support and continue the ideology and mission of late K.H.Khursheed in all circumstances to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success.

He called for early settlement of Kashmir issue entirely in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The JKLL President further emphasized that best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader was to follow his foot steps for the achievement of the destination he set for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the liberation of the homeland from the illegal and forcible clutches of the long Indian subjugation.

They said that it was the result of the sacrifices of over 130,000 Kashmiri martyrs that Kashmir emerged as the flash point and the freedom-loving and civilized world community were pressing for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir problem.

Reiterating to continue the mission of late K.H. Khursheed, the speakers said that India could not win the hearts of Jammu Kashmir people despite initiating various measures and taking different political somersaults to muster the sympathies of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

They called upon both India and Pakistan to immediately move for the settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, major party to the dispute, in order to ensure the establishment of everlasting peace in South Asia in particularly and the world-over in general.

They added that international community had admitted the fact that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was basically key to the emergence of everlasting peace in the region besides for the long-lasting socio economic progress and prosperity both in India and Pakistan besides other parts of South Asia, they added.

They recalled that Khurshid also had led the election campaign of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah against Field Martial Ayub Khan.

Khurshid, the speakers underlined, also always served to strengthen the relation between Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul of K.H.Khurshid and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.