JKMC strongly condemned arrest of huriyat leaders and youth in IOK

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) has strongly condemned the arrest of Huriyat leaders and youth by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) has strongly condemned the arrest of Huriyat leaders and youth by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service the JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the authorities had arrested senior Hurriayt leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to Udhampur jail in Jammu.

He also denounced the arrest of Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi and urged the international community human rights organisations to send their teams to jails in Jammu and Kashmir and India where Kashmiri political detainees are facing health and other problems.

He reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue the ongoing freedom movement and demanded resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of the Kashmiri people to end tension in the region.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi, Muhammad lqbal Mir in a statement condemned the arrest of Ashraf Sehrai under PSA and urged India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory. He said under a conspiracy India has introduced new domicile law to change the Muslim majority status of Kashmir into a minority territory.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste and the ongoing liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement and Voice of Victims visited Wagoora in Baramula to express condolence over the death of social activist, Ghulam Mohammad Rather, with his family. The delegation expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and paid glowing tributes to the deceased social activist.