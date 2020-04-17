UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKMS Condemns India's Inhuman Detainees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:28 PM

JKMS condemns India's inhuman detainees

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) has condemned the inhuman attitude of the Modi-led Indian regime towards the illegally detained Kashmiris, languishing in different jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) has condemned the inhuman attitude of the Modi-led Indian regime towards the illegally detained Kashmiris, languishing in different jails.

The JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, deplored that the Kashmiri prisoners had been languishing in different jails and facing torture for years without being given access to a fair trial and judicial justice, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He pointed out that illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, lodged in different jails of India and the territory, were being treated with malicious intent and, therefore, facing a serious threat of the deadly coronavirus.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar urged the United Nations and its special rapporteur for prisoners to use their good offices and ensure the release of thousands of Kashmiri political detainees.

He also paid glowing tributes to the two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops at Dairoo Keegam in Shopian.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCC Committee praises leadership visions in suppor ..

46 minutes ago

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll 50%

3 minutes ago

WTI oil slumps 10 percent to new 18-year low

3 minutes ago

Medvedev Believes Return to Active Globalism Hardl ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Madagascar Says 13 Nationals St ..

3 minutes ago

Arab League Slams Continuous Military Offensive, D ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.