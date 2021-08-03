UrduPoint.com

JKNF Calls For Shutdown, Civil Curfew On 5th August In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:10 PM

JKNF calls for shutdown, civil curfew on 5th August in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Tuesday said that the day would go down in the Kashmir's history as the darkest day, as Kashmiri masses to observe complete shutdown and civil curfew on 5th August also in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while castigating the BJP government for its aggressive designs in the region, said that 5th August move was an atrocious assault on Kashmiris' national identity.

He said that India had pushed the state into a quagmire of uncertainty, lawlessness and perpetual violence that continue to wreak havoc.

Terming it as yet another step in the India's history of colonizing Kashmir, the spokesman said that the colonization of Kashmir has since long been a holy grail dream for the Hindu supremacist groups who believe in Savarkar's communal ideology.

Reiterating his party's full support to the APHC's call for a strike, he urged the masses to observe complete shutdown and civil curfew on 5th August to convey the world that Kashmiris neither accept India's illegal occupation of their mother land nor they accept India's unilateral decision to annex Kashmir.

Condemning in strong terms the India's policies of oppression and suppression to subdue Kashmiris, the National Front spokesman said that the fascist regime has turned Kashmir into an open-air prison where people were forced to live in a state of heightened fear of being killed, harassed and humiliated.

He, however, maintained that despite using all possible means of oppression, India has miserably failed to suppress Kashmiris' urge and their passion for freedom.

The spokesman also took serious notice of the illegal and continued detention of its incarcerated party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Hurriyat leaders who have been arrested before and after 5th August 2019.

