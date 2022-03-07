JKNF chief condemns arrest spree of youth in IIOJK

Chief of Jammu Kashmiri National Front (JKNF) and senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Nayeem Ahmed Khan has strongly condemned the ongoing arrest spree of youth and excessive use of force by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) Chief of Jammu Kashmiri National Front (JKNF) and senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Nayeem Ahmed Khan has strongly condemned the ongoing arrest spree of youth and excessive use of force by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message from Delhi's notorious Tihar Jail on Monday, the incarcerated leader while referring to the arrest of five youth who were recently arrested by police from Ganderbal and Pulwama district, said that the arrest spree was part of the Indian government's repressive policy to instill a sense of fear and insecurity amongst the Kashmiri society.

He said that on one hand Indian authorities were involved in the ruthless suppression of dissent in the region while on the other the excessive use and abuse of power by the occupation forces have led to widespread human rights violations in the region. Khan, who along with other Hurriyat leaders has been languishing in Tihar jail for the past couple of years, made a passionate appeal to the international human rights organizations urging them to take concrete steps to help-stop violence and bloodshed in the restive region, says a report reaching here on Monday from across the Line of Control.

The APHC leader also voiced his grave concern over the Indian government's decision to revive Village Defence Committees (VDCs), saying that the revival of the VDCs was part of the BJP government's divisive agenda aimed at pitching one community against the other. He said that the decision was bound to drive a wedge between the communities as the VDC members have been found grossly involved in the rights abuses, victimization, and initiating communal violence, especially in the Hindu-dominated areas of Jammu.

Referring to media reports, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that in the recent past a number of the members of VDCs who were recruited on a communal basis have been found guilty of extrajudicial killings, assaults, and other abuses. Ends/app/ahr