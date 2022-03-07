UrduPoint.com

JKNF Chief Condemns Arrest Spree Of Youth In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

JKNF chief condemns arrest spree of youth in IIOJK

Chief of Jammu Kashmiri National Front (JKNF) and senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Nayeem Ahmed Khan has strongly condemned the ongoing arrest spree of youth and excessive use of force by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) Chief of Jammu Kashmiri National Front (JKNF) and senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Nayeem Ahmed Khan has strongly condemned the ongoing arrest spree of youth and excessive use of force by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message from Delhi's notorious Tihar Jail on Monday, the incarcerated leader while referring to the arrest of five youth who were recently arrested by police from Ganderbal and Pulwama district, said that the arrest spree was part of the Indian government's repressive policy to instill a sense of fear and insecurity amongst the Kashmiri society.

He said that on one hand Indian authorities were involved in the ruthless suppression of dissent in the region while on the other the excessive use and abuse of power by the occupation forces have led to widespread human rights violations in the region. Khan, who along with other Hurriyat leaders has been languishing in Tihar jail for the past couple of years, made a passionate appeal to the international human rights organizations urging them to take concrete steps to help-stop violence and bloodshed in the restive region, says a report reaching here on Monday from across the Line of Control.

The APHC leader also voiced his grave concern over the Indian government's decision to revive Village Defence Committees (VDCs), saying that the revival of the VDCs was part of the BJP government's divisive agenda aimed at pitching one community against the other. He said that the decision was bound to drive a wedge between the communities as the VDC members have been found grossly involved in the rights abuses, victimization, and initiating communal violence, especially in the Hindu-dominated areas of Jammu.

Referring to media reports, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that in the recent past a number of the members of VDCs who were recruited on a communal basis have been found guilty of extrajudicial killings, assaults, and other abuses. Ends/app/ahr

Related Topics

India Delhi Police Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Rs 2bn bailout package for universities approved

Rs 2bn bailout package for universities approved

2 minutes ago
 Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Is ..

Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Islam

14 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares end sharply down

Hong Kong shares end sharply down

4 minutes ago
 Nayeem Khan condemns surge in youth's arrest spree ..

Nayeem Khan condemns surge in youth's arrest spree, HR violations in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 Ijaz Shah condoles the death of former president R ..

Ijaz Shah condoles the death of former president Rafiq Tarar

5 minutes ago
 European stocks extend slump at open

European stocks extend slump at open

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>