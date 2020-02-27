(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Senior Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday expressed his grave concern over the massive crackdown against Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Terming it as worst kind of state sponsored terrorism, the JKNF leader in a statement, issued on Thursday, said that India was hell bent on to kill every voice of dissent in Kashmir. He said, "Suppressing people's voice through colonial tactics is against the spirit of Geneva Convention, which calls for the protection of fundamental rights". Referring to Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Wani said that the historic documents clearly say that everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression. He said that India that has not only signed but also ratified these historic documents has been violating every bit and word of these covenants when it comes to Kashmir.

He said that OHCHR report released last year too has criticized India for employing military muscle to stifle the voice of dissent in the restive region.

Wani said that national and international human rights organizations have clearly stated that "cordon and search operations by Indian forces in Kashmir enable a range of human rights violations, including physical intimidation and assault, invasion of privacy, arbitrary and unlawful detention, collective punishment and destruction of private property". Urging international community take serious notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in the region the JKNF leader said time has come that the Indian government should be held accountable for the crimes and atrocities unleashed by its forces against the hapless Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, the JKNF senior vice chairman has expressed his concern over unabated detention of the party's chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other pro-freedom leaders and political activists languishing in Indian jails.

