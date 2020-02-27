UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Concerned Over India's Crackdown Against Kashmiri Youth In IoJK:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

JKNF concerned over India's crackdown against Kashmiri youth in IoJK:

Senior Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday expressed his grave concern over the massive crackdown against Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Senior Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday expressed his grave concern over the massive crackdown against Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Terming it as worst kind of state sponsored terrorism, the JKNF leader in a statement, issued on Thursday, said that India was hell bent on to kill every voice of dissent in Kashmir. He said, "Suppressing people's voice through colonial tactics is against the spirit of Geneva Convention, which calls for the protection of fundamental rights". Referring to Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Wani said that the historic documents clearly say that everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression. He said that India that has not only signed but also ratified these historic documents has been violating every bit and word of these covenants when it comes to Kashmir.

He said that OHCHR report released last year too has criticized India for employing military muscle to stifle the voice of dissent in the restive region.

Wani said that national and international human rights organizations have clearly stated that "cordon and search operations by Indian forces in Kashmir enable a range of human rights violations, including physical intimidation and assault, invasion of privacy, arbitrary and unlawful detention, collective punishment and destruction of private property". Urging international community take serious notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in the region the JKNF leader said time has come that the Indian government should be held accountable for the crimes and atrocities unleashed by its forces against the hapless Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, the JKNF senior vice chairman has expressed his concern over unabated detention of the party's chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other pro-freedom leaders and political activists languishing in Indian jails.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain Jammu Geneva Government

Recent Stories

Excise and Narcotics Hazara foils smuggling of Has ..

8 minutes ago

Naval Chief reviews operational readiness of naval ..

8 minutes ago

PAF turns Indian Air Force's pride into dust on Fe ..

8 minutes ago

Nine Terror Attacks Prevented in Russia's North Ca ..

8 minutes ago

'Behbud Meena Bazaar' to support under privileged ..

8 minutes ago

Establishment of new cattle markets, development ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.