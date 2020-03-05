JKNF condemns arrest of father-daughter duo by NIA

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday condemned in strong terms the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities for falsely implicating and arresting Tariq Ahmad Shah and his daughter Insha Jan in connection with the state-managed Pulwama attack case

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday condemned in strong terms the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities for falsely implicating and arresting Tariq Ahmad Shah and his daughter Insha Jan in connection with the state-managed Pulwama attack case.

"The NIA authorities have been in a habit of leveling baseless allegations against Kashmiris and implicating them in false and frivolous cases," it said in a statement received here.

He said that there were thousands of such cases in which innocent people were held responsible for the crimes they had not committed.

"Ironically the Indian authorities did not even spare the Kashmir women who happen to be the worst victims of the conflict", he added.

Urging world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the incident, the JKNF spokesman said that it was high time that the civilized world should come forward in a big way to stop India from harassing and terrorizing Kashmiris and their families.