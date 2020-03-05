UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Condemns Arrest Of Father-daughter Duo By NIA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:52 PM

JKNF condemns arrest of father-daughter duo by NIA

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday condemned in strong terms the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities for falsely implicating and arresting Tariq Ahmad Shah and his daughter Insha Jan in connection with the state-managed Pulwama attack case

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday condemned in strong terms the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities for falsely implicating and arresting Tariq Ahmad Shah and his daughter Insha Jan in connection with the state-managed Pulwama attack case.

"The NIA authorities have been in a habit of leveling baseless allegations against Kashmiris and implicating them in false and frivolous cases," it said in a statement received here.

He said that there were thousands of such cases in which innocent people were held responsible for the crimes they had not committed.

"Ironically the Indian authorities did not even spare the Kashmir women who happen to be the worst victims of the conflict", he added.

Urging world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the incident, the JKNF spokesman said that it was high time that the civilized world should come forward in a big way to stop India from harassing and terrorizing Kashmiris and their families.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Women From Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; core operating performance im ..

11 minutes ago

CTS to evaluate applicants of Science Talent Farmi ..

3 minutes ago

Iran announces national plan to combat novel coron ..

2 minutes ago

Hyundai teases Genesis G80 ahead of launch

2 minutes ago

Banks' 2019 net drops 7 pct on investment losses

2 minutes ago

DC seeks support of communities in anti-polio camp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.