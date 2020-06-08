UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Condemns Genocide Of Youth In IOJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

JKNF condemns genocide of youth in IOJK

Vehemently condemning the massacre of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday paid rich tributes to the nine Kashmiri youth, who were brutally martyred by Indian occupation force in south Kashmir's Shopian district the other day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) : Vehemently condemning the massacre of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday paid rich tributes to the nine Kashmiri youth, who were brutally martyred by Indian occupation force in south Kashmir's Shopian district the other day.

The JKNF spokesman, in a statement, said the massacre of youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces was a challenge to world conscience.

He said it was quite unfortunate that the world conscience was in deep slumber while Kashmir was bleeding incessantly.

The spokesman regrettably noted that the world community's indifference towards the unending sufferings of Kashmiri people was the main reason for the continued bloodshed.

Urging the international community to play its much needed role to end the bloodbath of innocent people in the disputed region, he said it was high time that the world should shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play a constructive role to resolve the deadly conflict peacefully in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Paying rich tributes to Kashmiri youth he said youth of Kashmir were offering supreme sacrifices for the peaceful resolution of the conflict on the basis of universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

Referring to the international covenants, the JKNF spokesman said under the international law, Kashmiris had every right to launch a resistance struggle against occupation forces. India, he said, was a usurper that had occupied Kashmiris' motherland illegally and forcibly. Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end, he said Kashmiri nation would never compromise on the cherished goal of freedom for which they had offered massive sacrifices.

The systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth, he said was part of Indian nefarious design to alter the demography of the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman expressed his grave concern over planned attacks on religious places by unidentified miscreants.

Terming it a handiwork of Indian secret agencies, he said India was hell bent on creating sectarian and communal rift in Kashmir to pitch one community against another.

Lauding Kashmiris' age-old tradition of communal harmony he said, "Hailing from different sects and faiths people have been living here in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility since ages".

He made it clear that Kashmiris would yet again thwarted the nefarious designs of the Indian agencies as they had done in the past.

Related Topics

India Resolution World United Nations Jammu From

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

39 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

41 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

41 minutes ago

'Delay first spray for as long as you can', expert ..

1 minute ago

Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of former p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.