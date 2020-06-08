JKNF condemns massacre of youth in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

Condemning the massacre of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday paid rich tributes to the nine Kashmiri youth, who were brutally martyred by Indian occupation force in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Condemning the massacre of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday paid rich tributes to the nine Kashmiri youth, who were brutally martyred by Indian occupation force in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

In a statement issued here on Monday JKNF spokesman said that the massacre of youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces was a challenge to world conscience. He said that it was quite unfortunate that the world conscience was in deep slumber while Kashmir bleeds incessantly. The spokesman regrettably noted that the world community's indifference towards the unending sufferings of Kashmiri people was the main reason for the continued bloodshed.

Urging the international community to play its much needed role to end the bloodbath of innocent people in the disputed region he said that it was high time that the world should shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play a constructive role to resolve the deadly conflict peacefully in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Paying rich tributes to Kashmiri youth he said that youth of Kashmir were offering supreme sacrifices for the peaceful resolution of the conflict on the basis of universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

Referring to the international covenants the JKNF spokesman said that under international law Kashmiris have every right to launch a resistance struggle against occupation forces. India he said is a usurper that has occupied Kashmiris' motherland illegally and forcibly.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end he said Kashmiri nation will never compromise on the cherished goal of freedom for which they offered massive sacrifices.

The systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth he said was part of Indian nefarious design to alter the demography of the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman expressed his grave concern over planned attacks on religious places by unidentified miscreants.

Terming it a handiwork of Indian secret agencies he said that India was hell bent on creating sectarian and communal rift in Kashmir to pitch one community against another.

Lauding Kashmiris' age-old tradition of communal harmony he said, "Hailing from different sects and faiths people have been living here in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility since ages".

He made it clear that Kashmiris would yet again thwart the nefarious designs of the Indian agencies as they have done in the past.