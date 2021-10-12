UrduPoint.com

JKNF Condoles Demise Of Dr A Q Khan, Sardar Sikandar Hayat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:03 PM

JKNF condoles demise of Dr A Q Khan, Sardar Sikandar Hayat

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 12 (APP) ::Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed deep sense of shock over the demise of renowned Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and former AJK president and prime minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

In a statement issued here late Monday, the National Front spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehaman while highlighting the Dr A Q Khan's unprecedented role he played in making Pakistan Muslim world's first nuclear power, said that A Q Khan would be remembered as national hero who not only led the country's nuclear with diligence but also contributed significantly in making the country's defense invincible.

Paying homage to AJK ex-premier Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, the spokesman said that Sikandar Hayat Khan being a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self-determination during his tenure as PM and president of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir had played vital role in highlighting the Kashmir cause both at national as well as international level.

Extending his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of eternal peace to the departed souls.

