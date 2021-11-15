JKNF denounces allotment of land to Indian troops in IIOJK

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has condemned in strong terms the Indian occupation authorities' act to transfer over 100 canals of state land to CRPF in Pulwama area and termed it as a deliberate attempt to terrorize the local population

In a statement issued on Monday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that troops' concentration in the civilian areas has been one of the main reasons behind the widespread human rights violations in the Kashmir valley.

He said that fast spreading structures of violence in the shape of sprawling military camps in the length and breadth of the territory have been a matter of grave concern for the people as well as the rights activists who have time and again raised their alarm over the issue seeking removal of military camps from civilians' areas.

The Modi-led racist regime, he said, was hell bent on wiping out Kashmiris by increasing the number of its troops in the occupied territory to control the indigenous population who have refused to accept India's forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.

The spokesman while reiterating Kashmiris' commitment to the noble cause of freedom said that the Indian government must bear in mind the fact that freedom movements driven by deep-rooted sentiment and passion could not be suppressed by the dent of force.

Urging the world community to break its criminal silence the Front spokesman said that it was high time that the global community must take notice of the Indian state terrorism in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman strongly condemned the shifting of Muslim League vice chairman Muhammad Yousuf Mir to Kotbalwal jail Jammu. He said that it was unfortunate that Mir had been languishing in jails for the past five years despite the fact that court had quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act and ordered his release. He also took exception to the attacks on Kashmiri garment sellers in Ranchi Jharkhand by Hindu goons.