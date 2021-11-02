JKNF denounces arrest of its party worker Danish in IIOJK

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while condemning in strong terms the arrest of its party worker Danish Ahmed Wani under the notorious Public Safety Act (PSA) has said that the lawless law has been used by the Indian occupation authorities as a weapon to suppress political dissent in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 02 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while condemning in strong terms the arrest of its party worker Danish Ahmed Wani under the notorious Public Safety Act (PSA) has said that the lawless law has been used by the Indian occupation authorities as a weapon to suppress political dissent in the region.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that slapping the PSA against political activists was nothing but a reflection of absolute frustration on the part of Indian authorities.

"Detention of political workers under black laws constitutes a severe violation of the basic political and human rights", he said.

Referring to rampant misuse of the law he said that Kashmir's recent history stands witness to the fact that the black laws enforced in the state have been constantly misused by the Indian authorities to choke the voices of dissent in the region and coerce Kashmiris into submission.

Urging international human rights organizations to take effective cognizance of the matter, he said that the PSA was described by Amnesty International as "lawless law", which allows for detention of a person without a formal charge and without trial.

Demanding urgent release of Wani and other political activists who have been arrested before and after 2019 the spokesman said that thousands of Kashmiri prisoners have been languishing in jails in and outside the valley.

It may be recalled here that Danish Ahmed Wani S/o Rafiq Ahmed Wani (late) was booked under PSA sent to Kathua jail recently.