JKNF Denounces Fresh Arrest Spree In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:16 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Wednesday took strong exception to the recent arrest spree of Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops during house raids in different areas of the territory

In a statement received issued here, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman, while referring to the worsening human rights situation in the region said that the Indian troops along with paramilitary and police personnel have arrested near a dozen youth during nocturnal raids conducted in Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts over the past couple of days.

He said that the detention of youth under the notorious Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was a serious violation of human rights.

Terming it as a deliberate attempt to push Kashmiris towards violence, Rehman said that India's racist regime was hell bent on pushing the region into a quagmire of violence.

He said that the violent search operations going on in the length and breadth of the state, in particular the Muslim majority areas of Jammu province speak volumes about the apartheid regime's anti-Kashmir policy.

He said that the world human rights organizations must take notice of the Indian belligerence and continued human rights violation in Kashmir and play their due role in bringing an end to the rights abuses in the region.

