Open Menu

JKNF Denounces Oct 27 As Darkest Chapter In Kashmir's History

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:05 AM

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has labeled October 27 as the darkest day in Kashmir's contemporary history, marking it as the anniversary of a brutal attack by the Indian Army that led to ongoing instability and violence in the region

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has labeled October 27 as the darkest day in Kashmir's contemporary history, marking it as the anniversary of a brutal attack by the Indian Army that led to ongoing instability and violence in the region.

In a statement released to media on Friday, JKNF spokesperson Muhammad Haseeb Wani condemned the actions of Indian leaders, who he claimed sent troops into Srinagar to undermine the political and democratic rights of Kashmiris during the night.

He argued that these rights were hard-won during their struggle against British rule.

Wani criticized India's claim to Kashmir, asserting it is based on a disputed accession document supposedly signed by the Maharaja which he described as a myth, referencing British historian Alastair Lamb.

He stated that India's refusal to grant self-determination to the Kashmiri people is the central issue behind the violence and suffering in the region.

With about 900,000 Indian military and paramilitary personnel deployed in Kashmir, he alleged that they are targeting unarmed civilians.

Over the past thirty years, he claimed more than 100,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives due to Indian military actions.

Wani accused the Indian government of reneging on promises regarding the resolution of the Kashmir conflict and warned that its imperialist policies pose a serious threat to the people of Kashmir.

He expressed concern that the Modi government's actions since August 5 have further exacerbated chaos in the region.

He urged the Indian government to reconsider its stance, stating that dialogue is essential for a fair and lasting resolution to the conflict.

Wani insisted that elections alone will not solve the Kashmir issue, emphasizing that peace can only be achieved through the implementation of United Nations resolutions and by allowing Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination.

Reiterating the commitment of Kashmiris to their struggle for freedom, he expressed hope that they would soon achieve their goal of independence.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Attack Resolution Army United Nations Jammu Srinagar Independence August October Media Government

Recent Stories

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

3 minutes ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

8 minutes ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

3 minutes ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

10 minutes ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

10 minutes ago
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

10 minutes ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

20 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

44 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

44 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

52 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir