MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has labeled October 27 as the darkest day in Kashmir's contemporary history, marking it as the anniversary of a brutal attack by the Indian Army that led to ongoing instability and violence in the region.

In a statement released to media on Friday, JKNF spokesperson Muhammad Haseeb Wani condemned the actions of Indian leaders, who he claimed sent troops into Srinagar to undermine the political and democratic rights of Kashmiris during the night.

He argued that these rights were hard-won during their struggle against British rule.

Wani criticized India's claim to Kashmir, asserting it is based on a disputed accession document supposedly signed by the Maharaja which he described as a myth, referencing British historian Alastair Lamb.

He stated that India's refusal to grant self-determination to the Kashmiri people is the central issue behind the violence and suffering in the region.

With about 900,000 Indian military and paramilitary personnel deployed in Kashmir, he alleged that they are targeting unarmed civilians.

Over the past thirty years, he claimed more than 100,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives due to Indian military actions.

Wani accused the Indian government of reneging on promises regarding the resolution of the Kashmir conflict and warned that its imperialist policies pose a serious threat to the people of Kashmir.

He expressed concern that the Modi government's actions since August 5 have further exacerbated chaos in the region.

He urged the Indian government to reconsider its stance, stating that dialogue is essential for a fair and lasting resolution to the conflict.

Wani insisted that elections alone will not solve the Kashmir issue, emphasizing that peace can only be achieved through the implementation of United Nations resolutions and by allowing Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination.

Reiterating the commitment of Kashmiris to their struggle for freedom, he expressed hope that they would soon achieve their goal of independence.

