JKNF expresses concern over worsening HR situation in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while taking note of the recent spate of violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK) Friday expressed deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the region

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while taking note of the recent spate of violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK) Friday expressed deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the region.

In a statement issued here, the JKNF senior vice chairman Altaf Hussain Wani condemned in strong terms the rising tide of state-oppression and said that India's fascist regime led by Narendar Modi was using its repressive state apparatus to crush Kashmiris' legitimate struggle through arbitrary detentions, fake encounters, and cordon-and-search operations.

Indiscriminate use of force including use of pellet guns against unarmed Kashmiri protestors he said were used by the fascist regime as a weapon of war to inflict collective punishment on Kashmiris who have refused to give in to the pressure tactics.

Regarding Indian bid to remove Kashmir issue from the UN agenda Mr. Wani while referring to various international covenants said, "Under these agreements Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the position of the United Nations on Jammu & Kashmir region is governed by the UN Charter and the UN Security Council Resolutions".

These resolutions he said clearly state that Kashmir is not an internal matter of India.

He said that any political development or process taking place in the region can neither change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor will it have any bearing on the final settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said the people of Kashmir have rejected the recently notified so-called "Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020" and other laws, which he said were enforced in the state with a malafide intention to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory.

"Since 5th August 2019 whatever actions India has taken vis-�-vis Kashmir are in complete violation of the UNSC Resolutions and international law including the 4th Geneva Conventions", he said adding that it was high time that the government of India should be held accountable for violating the international law.

He also expressed concern over India's intensified ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC), which he said have resulted in deaths and injuries to civilian population particularly women and children.