JKNF Felicitates Pakistan On National Day

Mon 22nd March 2021

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday has extended its heartiest felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on National Day being celebrated on 23 March throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday has extended its heartiest felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on National Day being celebrated on 23 March throughout the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Senior Vice Chairman of the JKNF and prominent APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani while highlighting the significance of the Pakistan resolution that was adopted on the day in 1940 said that the resolution has led to the successful culmination of Pakistan movement in 1947.

Appreciating Pakistan's role in advancing the Kashmir cause both at national and international level he said, "the struggling people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to our just and legitimate struggle".

Conveying his best wishes for peace, strength, stability, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan Wani said that a strong and stable Pakistan was guarantor for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Wani expressed the optimism that the incumbent government would leave no stone unturned to help Kashmiris seek their internationally recognized right, the right to self-determination for which they have offered unprecedented sacrifices.

Terming the unresolved Kashmir issue as a threat to regional peace, Mr. Wani reiterated that lasting peace in south Asia was inescapably linked to the settlement of Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions.

He said that the dream of a vibrant, stable, and prosperous region would remain elusive unless Kashmir was freed from the Indian bondage.

