JKNF lauds Turkish president, OIC countries for their steadfast support to Kashmiris’ just cause

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 09:05 PM
Veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and vice chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, has expressed profound gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his unwavering and consistent support to the just cause of Kashmiris and for raising the issue at global forums
Terming President Erdogan’s speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly as a source of inspiration for the struggling people of Kashmir, Wani said on Friday that it had rekindled hope among millions who have long felt abandoned by the world community.
“President Erdogan’s statement at the UN General Assembly was a true reflection of the aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” Wani wrote on his Twitter handle.
“His reference to Kashmir is a statement of fact that peace, stability, and prosperity in South Asia hinge on a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict, which has assumed dangerous proportions due to the Indian government’s jingoistic policies and expansionist designs in the region,” Wani added.
He said that the OIC’s call for an end to reckless violence in Kashmir and its demand for a resolution of the dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people is a great source of strength and encouragement at a time when Kashmiris are facing an existential threat at the hands of the Hindutva regime that is bent on usurping the territory by every possible means and erasing their political, religious, and cultural identity.
While urging the international community to take serious note of the devastating impacts of India’s imperialistic presence in the region, Wani said it was incumbent upon influential world governments to use their diplomatic and political clout to help resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully and ensure durable peace in South Asia.
