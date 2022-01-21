UrduPoint.com

JKNF Pays Homage To Gawkadal Martyrs, Urges World To Hold India Accountable For Its Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

JKNF pays homage to Gawkadal martyrs, urges world to hold India accountable for its crimes

Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Friday paid eulogizing tributes to martyrs of Gawkadal, who on this day in 1990, were mercilessly gunned down by the Indian occupation forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Friday paid eulogizing tributes to martyrs of Gawkadal, who on this day in 1990, were mercilessly gunned down by the Indian occupation forces.

JKNF spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman in a statement received here termed the incident as one of the brutal massacres in Kashmir's recent history.

He said that on this fateful day at least fifty persons were killed on the spot when Indian occupation forces opened indiscriminate fire on a peaceful procession at Basant Bagh, Srinagar.

He regrettably noted that since the onset of the ongoing resistance movement in 1989, a number of incidents of mass-killings have been reported in which hundreds of innocent and unarmed people including men, women and children fell to the bullets of the Indian military and paramilitary forces.

He said that despite the passage of over three decades the victims of the Gawkadal massacre were still wandering from pillar to post in search of justice.

"Investigation reports submitted to the government had established the Indian army's direct involvement in these horrendous incidents of the violence but no action whatsoever was taken against the perpetrators", the spokesman said adding that it was high time that the international community should play its much-needed role to hold Indian government accountable for the crimes its troops have committed against Kashmiris.

