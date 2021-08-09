JKNF pays rich tributes to Shaheed Kashmiri Sheikh Abdul Aziz :

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 13th martyrdom anniversary

In a statement issued on Monday, the JKNF spokesman said that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz was truly a man of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life to the Kashmir cause.

While highlighting the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyred leader the JKNF spokesman said that Sheikh Sahib was one of the pioneers of the freedom movement who sacrificed his life for the Kashmiris' noble cause.

The spokesman said that his martyred leader would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his peerless contribution and indomitable role in the freedom struggle.

Recalling the incarcerated party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan's long association with the martyred leader the spokesman said that the duo have had worked together for several years under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League. Ends/app/ahr