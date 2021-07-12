JKNF pays tributes to 13th July Kashmiri martyrs

Paying tributes to Kashmiri Martyrs, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday said that the 13th July 1931 was tragic incident in Kashmir's recent History, which provided a solid foundation to Kashmiris' ongoing struggle against Indian imperialism

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Paying tributes to Kashmiri Martyrs, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday said that the 13th July 1931 was tragic incident in Kashmir's recent History, which provided a solid foundation to Kashmiris' ongoing struggle against Indian imperialism.

Terming this incident as milestone of Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determination, the JKNF spokesman in a statement here said that the people of the troubled region had been struggling for their just and legitimate rights guaranteed to them by the international community as well as the leadership of India and Pakistan.

Paying great tributes to Kashmiri martyrs, the spokesman said that the day was not far when decades-long struggle and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri nation would bear fruits.

Stressing the need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he observed that the unresolved dispute of Kashmir has the potential to re-ignite flames of conflict between India and Pakistan.

Expressing serious concern over the globally community's indifference towards Kashmir issue, he said that the world governments seemed over enthusiastic in establishing trade relations with India but they failed to take notice of Indian state terrorism in Kashmir, which Modi led fascist regime had turned into a hell for its citizens.