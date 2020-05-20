UrduPoint.com
JKNF Pays Tributes To Martyred Junaid Sehrai, Others

Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

Jammu and Kashmir National Front on Wednesday paid tributes to Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Junaid Sehrai, who was martyred by Indian occupation forces in occupied Srinagar on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) : Jammu and Kashmir National Front on Wednesday paid tributes to Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Junaid Sehrai, who was martyred by Indian occupation forces in occupied Srinagar on Monday.

The JKNF spokesman in a statement issued here on Wednesday said, "Mujahid Commander Junaid Sehrai and his associate have sacrificed their lives to liberate the motherland from the clutches of India's forcible and illegal occupation". He said that the whole nation owes a debt of gratitude to these proud sons of the soil who rekindled the flames of freedom by offering their blood.

Denouncing the use of brute force and destroying of public properties by the Indian occupation forces the JKNF spokesman said that India was pursuing Israeli policy to strengthen its foothold on Kashmir by using all possible means of oppression and suppression.

He, however, maintained that the Kashmiris, who have rendered great sacrifices for the noble cause of freedom from Indian subjugation, will never allow India to succeed in her nefarious designs.

